Islamabad Excise Recovers 5 Stolen Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Islamabad excise recovers 5 stolen vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation department teams have recovered five stolen vehicles and handed them over to Anti car Lifting Cell Islamabad to return to their genuine owners.

The vehicles were stolen from various areas of Koral, Ramna and Sihala Police stations, Director Excise, Bilal Azam told APP.

The vehicles were brought to the excise office for registration and after checking the records and conducting a physical examination it was seized , he said.

He added that vehicles were also physically checked while ownership of registered vehicles was verified to avoid tampered vehicles from being registered a new, he added.

The department had so far recovered over 20 vehicles this year where a physical inspection had disclosed that their chassis number had been tampered with and were registered as stolen with various police stations in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the director informed. /395

