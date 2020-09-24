UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Excise To Hold E-Kutcheri On Sept 25

Director, Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam will hold an e-kutcheri on Friday to respond the queries, complaints and objections raised by the callers regarding motor vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Director, Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam will hold an e-kutcheri on Friday to respond the queries, complaints and objections raised by the callers regarding motor vehicles.

He appealed the citizens to join him live on official face-book page of Excise at 1430 hours and feel free to report any issue about the department.

The purpose of holding e-kutcheri was to enhance an interaction with public besides early redressal of their graveness, the excise director remarked.

Meanwhile, the excise teams have recovered three stolen vehicles, brought at the office for transfer and handed over to the Rawalpindi police for further legal formalities before being returned to their real owners.

Talking to APP, Bilal Azam said the vehicles were found stolen after checking the records and conducting a physical examination.

The department, he said had recovered around 24 vehicles during last two months where a physical inspection had disclosed that their chassis number had been tampered with and were registered as stolen with various police stations in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

To a query, he said the department is going to issue E-Tags for every vehicle that eventually reduce car theft incidents in the Federal capital.

