Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under doorstep initiative at Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Islamabad residents will be able to get their vehicles registered, transferred, and have their token tax paid at Fatima Jinnah Park on Monday and the public appreciated the initiative of the Excise Department Islamabad.

The department will also be offering other services, such as issuance of domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney, and international driving permits, through its Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle, an ICT spokesman said on Monday.

The initiative is on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and is aimed at providing convenience to the public. The excise staff will be present in the parking lot of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F-9 from 3 to 5 pm today.

In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving permit,

Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.

The Excise Department Islamabad is committed to providing efficient and customer-friendly services to the public. The initiative to provide vehicle registration, transfer, token tax, and other services at Fatima Jinnah Park today is a step in the right direction.

