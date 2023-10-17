Open Menu

Islamabad Excise To Provide Civic Facilities Under ICT Doorstep Initiative At Kachnar Park Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative at Kachnar Park Today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The residents of Islamabad will be able to get their vehicles registered, and transferred, and have their token tax paid at Kachnar Park today, and the citizens have appreciated the initiative of the Excise Department Islamabad.

The department will also be offering other services, such as domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney, and international driving permits, through its Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle, ICTSpokesmanDrAbdullah Tabassum said.

The initiative is on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and is aimed at providing convenience to the public. The excise staff will be present in the parking lot of Kachnar Park from 3 to 5 p.m. today.

In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.

The residents of Islamabad are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get their vehicles registered, transferred, and have their token tax paid, as well as to avail of other services offered by the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle.

The Excise Department Islamabad is committed to providing efficient and customer-friendly services to the public.

The initiative to provide vehicle registration, transfer, token tax, and other services at Fatima Jinnah Park today is a step in the right direction.

Residents of Islamabad are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get their vehicles registered, transferred, and have their token tax paid, as well as to avail of other services offered by the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fatima Jinnah Vehicles Vehicle From P

Recent Stories

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

17 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

13 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

13 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

13 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan