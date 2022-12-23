UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Explosion: Injured Persons Shifted To PIMS

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rescues officials on Friday shifted the injured policemen from the I-10 Sector explosion to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where a state of emergency has been declared.

According to hospital sources, the medical team of the hospital started treatment of those who received injuries in the blast.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and DIG Operations of Islamabad Police Sohail Zafar Chattah visited the hospital.

