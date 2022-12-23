UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Explosion: PIMS Receives Eight Injured Persons, Two Dead Bodies

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Islamabad Explosion: PIMS receives eight injured persons, two dead bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rescues officials on Friday shifted two dead bodies and eight injured persons from the I-10 Sector, Sabzi Mandi explosion site to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The hospital received four civilians and four policemen so far who received injuries in the blast, Executive Director, PIMS Dr Khalid Masood confirmed while talking to APP.

He said that the two persons who lost their lives in the blast included 45-year-old Adeel Hussain (Police belt 770HC) and one unidentified civilian male around 30 years old.

He said that the Names of the injured from the police included 45-year-old M. Yousaf (Police belt number 2042), 28-year-old Mehboob (Police belt number 3228), 45-year-old Haneef, and 51-year-old Raza Hassan (Police ASI 930).

Similarly, four injured civilians under treatment in the hospital included 26-year-old Naveed, 20-year-old Inam Khan, 24-year-old M Ashar and 18-year-old Usman.

