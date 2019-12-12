Islamabad expo to be held on 14, 15 DEC

Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) is holding a two-day expo at Pak-China Friendship Centre on 14th and on the 15th of December

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) is holding a two-day expo at Pak-China Friendship Centre on 14th and on the 15th of December.The annual event will be participated by the women entrepreneurs from all over Pakistan while different NGOs, banks, multinationals, mobile operators, diplomats, and government officials will participate in the largest women's exhibition in Pakistan, said Samina Fazil, founder president IWCCI.Fairs and exhibitions are good tools to empower women as it would be a great learning, shopping and entertainment experience for participants, she said.

Women from various backgrounds will find an opportunity to share their work and goals towards a prosperous future, she added.Samina Fazil said that IWCCI aims to focus on young women entrepreneurs and promote their products in the country and abroad for their empowerment.We are providing opportunities to entrepreneurs and artisans dealing in handmade garments, arts and crafts, home decor, marble mosaic and inlay, gems and jewelry, furniture, stones and decoration pieces, wallets, mobile covers, and different foods, she informed.