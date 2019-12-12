UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Expo To Be Held On 14, 15 DEC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Islamabad expo to be held on 14, 15 DEC

Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) is holding a two-day expo at Pak-China Friendship Centre on 14th and on the 15th of December

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) is holding a two-day expo at Pak-China Friendship Centre on 14th and on the 15th of December.The annual event will be participated by the women entrepreneurs from all over Pakistan while different NGOs, banks, multinationals, mobile operators, diplomats, and government officials will participate in the largest women's exhibition in Pakistan, said Samina Fazil, founder president IWCCI.Fairs and exhibitions are good tools to empower women as it would be a great learning, shopping and entertainment experience for participants, she said.

Women from various backgrounds will find an opportunity to share their work and goals towards a prosperous future, she added.Samina Fazil said that IWCCI aims to focus on young women entrepreneurs and promote their products in the country and abroad for their empowerment.We are providing opportunities to entrepreneurs and artisans dealing in handmade garments, arts and crafts, home decor, marble mosaic and inlay, gems and jewelry, furniture, stones and decoration pieces, wallets, mobile covers, and different foods, she informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Jewelry Young Chamber December Women Commerce Event All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

General Bajwa visits PAC in Kamra

10 minutes ago

Former President Zardari released on bail

15 minutes ago

Enter a world of action sports at next month’s E ..

16 minutes ago

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

24 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

28 minutes ago

CPEIC gets EQAS award in clinical chemistry

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.