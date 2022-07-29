UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Expresses Concerns Over Deteriorating Health Of Yasin Malik

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 29, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Islamabad expresses concerns over deteriorating health of Yasin Malik

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has called upon the Indian government to refrain from victimizing the true representatives of Kashmiri people by way of inhuman and illegal detentions and implications through sham trials in baseless and fictitious cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Pakistan has expressed concerns over the deteriorating health of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and demanded his immediate release from the Indian detention.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called upon the Indian government to refrain from victimizing the true representatives of Kashmiri people by way of inhuman and illegal detentions and implications through sham trials in baseless and fictitious cases.

The Spokesperson once again urged international community to take cognizance of India’s inhuman and illegal detention and treatment of Yasin Malik and of other political leaders, and to ensure that the Kashmiri people can exercise their right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN and the world community.

He said as we prepare to solemnly commemorate Youm-e-Istehsaal on 5th of the next month marking three years of India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan salutes the indomitable spirit of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and honours their immense sacrifices.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

Over 7000 police personnel deployed for Muharram d ..

Over 7000 police personnel deployed for Muharram duty

4 minutes ago
 GB to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan ..

GB to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan focusing education

4 minutes ago
 Ultra-fast fashion charms young despite damaging e ..

Ultra-fast fashion charms young despite damaging environment

4 minutes ago
 13 accused including drug dealers arrested

13 accused including drug dealers arrested

7 minutes ago
 Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per t ..

Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per tola 29 July 2022

7 minutes ago
 NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in ra ..

NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in rains, floods hit areas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.