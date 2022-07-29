Islamabad expresses concerns over deteriorating health of Yasin Malik

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Pakistan has expressed concerns over the deteriorating health of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and demanded his immediate release from the Indian detention.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called upon the Indian government to refrain from victimizing the true representatives of Kashmiri people by way of inhuman and illegal detentions and implications through sham trials in baseless and fictitious cases.

The Spokesperson once again urged international community to take cognizance of India’s inhuman and illegal detention and treatment of Yasin Malik and of other political leaders, and to ensure that the Kashmiri people can exercise their right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN and the world community.

He said as we prepare to solemnly commemorate Youm-e-Istehsaal on 5th of the next month marking three years of India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan salutes the indomitable spirit of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and honours their immense sacrifices.