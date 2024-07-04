Open Menu

Islamabad Expressway Signal-free Project To Be Completed By August 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said that the construction work on the Islamabad Expressway, signal-free project would be completed and inaugurated by August 14 next month.

Following the directives of Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman CDA has been assigned to personally oversee the development projects in the federal capital.

Chairman CDA conducted a comprehensive visit to the Islamabad Expressway while reviewing the ongoing construction at key locations including Sawan bridge, Japan underpass, Railway bridge and Bhinder bridge.

Muhammad Ali said that under the directives of the Minister for Interior, the construction work on the long-stalled project has advanced at an unprecedented speed by the authority.

The concerned officials informed the CDA chief that, for the first time, construction work is being conducted around the clock to meet the deadline.

They said that significant progress has been made on the complex and challenging bridges and structures of the project over the past two months.

Muhammad Ali appreciated the efforts of the CDA, contractors and consultants for their dedication in accelerating the project towards completion.

"Maintaining such a rapid pace of work on the project, despite the constant 24-hour traffic on the Islamabad Expressway is commendable," he said.

Muhammad Ali assured that there would be no compromise on the high quality of construction work on the project.

