Islamabad facing acute water shortage: National Assembly told

The Interior Ministry told National Assembly on Thursday that Islamabad capital territory had been facing acute water shortage

In a written reply to the assembly during the question hour, the ministry told that presently Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had been supplying water of about 65 to 67 million gallons per day to the residents of Islamabad on daily basis.

The daily complaints regarding shortage of water were being catered through available fleet of tankers on first come first serve basis.

The ministry assured the house that all the consumers were being treated equally and water tanker complaints were attended on first term first serve basis.