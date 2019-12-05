UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Facing Acute Water Shortage: National Assembly Told

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

Islamabad facing acute water shortage: National Assembly told

The Interior Ministry told National Assembly on Thursday that Islamabad capital territory had been facing acute water shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Interior Ministry told National Assembly on Thursday that Islamabad capital territory had been facing acute water shortage.

In a written reply to the assembly during the question hour, the ministry told that presently Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had been supplying water of about 65 to 67 million gallons per day to the residents of Islamabad on daily basis.

The daily complaints regarding shortage of water were being catered through available fleet of tankers on first come first serve basis.

The ministry assured the house that all the consumers were being treated equally and water tanker complaints were attended on first term first serve basis.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad National Assembly Shortage Interior Ministry Water All Million

Recent Stories

Russia May Replace Soyuz-2 Rockets With Soyuz-6 fo ..

29 seconds ago

Operator of Nave Constellation Tanker Confirms 19 ..

31 seconds ago

Anti-Polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Sukkur: D ..

33 seconds ago

PSN's annual sports gala attracts thousands of stu ..

34 seconds ago

Biden Says Will Not Testify in Senate Impeachment ..

36 seconds ago

Havana Film Festival begins in Cuban capital

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.