Islamabad family,food festival from March 20 to 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Amnesty International Pakistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration have joined hands to organize three-day Islamabad Family and Festival from March 20 to 22 at F/9 park. The three day event will feature biggest National singer and stars including Sahar Ali Bhaga.

Arif lohar, Sara Raza Khan, Malko and Sahir Gul to entertain the audience during festival. . The festival is being aim to attract large number of families and food lovers who are long-awaited to enjoy this festival.

The three-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park.