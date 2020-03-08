UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Family,food Festival From March 20 To 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Islamabad family,food festival from March 20 to 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Amnesty International Pakistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration have joined hands to organize three-day Islamabad Family and Festival from March 20 to 22 at F/9 park.                                    The three day event will feature biggest National singer and stars including Sahar Ali Bhaga.

Arif lohar, Sara Raza Khan, Malko and Sahir Gul to entertain the audience during festival.                       .                                      The festival is being aim to attract  large number of families and food lovers who are  long-awaited to enjoy this festival.

The three-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park.

More Stories From Pakistan

