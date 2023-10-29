Open Menu

Islamabad Food Authority Cracks Down On Expired Spices At Sunday Market

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A team of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) officials, led by Deputy Director Dr. Tahira Siddiq, conducted a surprise inspection of various grocery/food stalls, and vendors in the H-9 Sunday Bazar.

The inspection was carried out on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Sunday.

The team checked grocery stalls and food points to check adultrated and expired food items, and issued warning notices on the spot.

The expired spices were also destroyed.

Deputy Commissioner Memon directed the team to ensure the supply of safe food to the people, and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

This crackdown on expired and adulterated spices is a commendable initiative by the Islamabad Food Authority, and it is hoped that it will serve as a deterrent to other vendors who may be tempted to sell unsafe food items to the public.

