Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In an effort to raise awareness about food safety and the importance of following standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) organized an awareness seminar on World Food Day at the Best Western Hotel in Islamabad on October 16, 2023.

The seminar was held under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Dr. Tahira Siddiq, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon/ Director IFA. Around 100 people, including representatives from hotels, restaurants, and other food-related businesses, participated in the event.

Dr. Tahira interacted with the participants and emphasized the importance of saving food and water from being wasted. She also reiterated that providing clean and quality food to the citizens of Islamabad is the top priority of the IFA and that all workers should work in accordance with the IFA's regulations.

She warned that action would be taken against those violating the prescribed rules and SOPs.Other speakers at the seminar included experts from the FAO, WHO, and Fleming Fund. They spoke on a variety of topics related to food safety, including the risks of foodborne illness, the importance of personal hygiene, and the role of Codex standards in promoting food safety.

The seminar concluded with a strong commitment from all participants to promote safe food practices and combat antimicrobial resistance. The IFA's awareness seminar on World Food Day was a timely and important event. It provided a valuable opportunity for food businesses to learn about the latest food safety practices and to reaffirm their commitment to serving safe and nutritious food to the public.