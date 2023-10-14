Open Menu

Islamabad Food Authority Seals Honey Selling Point For Selling Synthetic Honey

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 09:34 PM

In a crackdown on adulterated food, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) sealed a honey-selling point in Ittefaq Enclave on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on adulterated food, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) sealed a honey-selling point in Ittefaq Enclave on Saturday.

The action was taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The IFA team, under the supervision of its director, visited various areas of Islamabad and sealed the honey selling point after finding evidence of artificial preparation of honey.

The synthetic bee hives and other materials present on the spot were also destroyed.

The food safety team said that the honey tested on the spot was found to be adulterated and substandard. The samples were collected and laboratory results also confirmed adulteration.

The IFA's action is a welcome step in its efforts to ensure the safety and quality of food items for consumers. It is important for consumers to be vigilant and report any instances of adulterated food to the authorities.

