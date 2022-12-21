UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Food Authority Starts Surprise Visits To Capital's Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022

Islamabad Food Authority starts surprise visits to capital's markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Food Authority's (IFA) teams have started surprise visits to various shops to check the quality of food and edible items being sold in the Islamabad capital territory (ICT).

According to an official of IFA, during these raids, the authority also fined various shops for selling sub-standard or expired food items.

These raids were conducted in coordination with Punjab Food Authority in various areas of the Federal capital while the teams also examined the quality of food in restaurants, bakers, milk shops, and fast-food shops, he added.

The authority also sealed various shops and cases were registered against those shopkeepers who were found involved in food adulteration.

He said that the concerned authority has also started checking milk containers, entering the federal capital through the motorway in order to ensure the standard and adulteration-free milk.

He said the teams started action on receiving reports of the presence of adulterated and hygienic food items in several bakers, restaurants and milk shops, causing the spread of various diseases in public.

The official said that citizens have appreciated the steps of the authority and asked to continue their action against shopkeepers on sale of sub-standard items particularly to protect the health of children, ailing and old-age people.

