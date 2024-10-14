- Home
- Pakistan
- Islamabad fully prepared for SCO summit with enhanced security, beautification: Chairman
Islamabad Fully Prepared For SCO Summit With Enhanced Security, Beautification: Chairman
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday confirmed that Islamabad was fully prepared to welcome esteemed international guests for the SCO summit, with the city's beautification and security measures significantly enhanced to ensure a pleasant and secure experience.
In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Muhammad Ali Randhawa confirmed, "Islamabad is fully prepared under the strict instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's where CDA, in collaboration with other security departments including Army officials has implemented stringent security measures to ensure a secure experience for international guests."
Ali Randhawa expressed pride and honor that Islamabad had been chosen to host esteemed international guests for the SCO Summit.
"We are thrilled to welcome distinguished guests to our city," Randhawa said.
"Islamabad's roads and bridges have been transformed with illuminating decorations, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance ahead of the summit," he added.
He said, "This vibrant display reflects Islamabad's commitment to showcasing its beauty and hospitality to the
world."
"The city's enhanced infrastructure and beautification efforts demonstrate its readiness to host high-profile international events like the SCO summit," he added.
Chairman CDA also proudly announced that Islamabad's roads and bridges were being upgraded and beautified under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision.
"This initiative aims to provide a warm welcome to esteemed international guests attending the SCO Summit," he added.
"As part of this effort, the city's infrastructure is being enhanced with digital and eco-friendly streamers, creating a visually stunning and environmentally conscious experience for residents and visitors alike."
Randhawa also expressed his gratitude to key stakeholders for their invaluable support in maintaining a peaceful environment in Islamabad, particularly in the lead-up to the SCO summit.
The business Community also received praise for their contributions to the city's economic growth and development.
Moreover, Chairman Randhawa acknowledged the Traffic Police for their tireless efforts in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and maintaining order on the city's roads.
Army Officials were also appreciated for their unwavering commitment to national security and their support in maintaining a peaceful environment in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 147 emergencies last week in Dera32 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan's ties with SCO countries to foster economic growth': Tahira Aurangzeb42 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman hails SCO summit as "Significant Honor" for Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
KP Govt seeks suggestions for improvement in master Plan 2024-44 in Peshawar52 minutes ago
-
PTI's protest call slammed as attack on national integrity during SCO Summit: Uzma Kardar1 hour ago
-
SU announces first phase of entry test results1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris sound alarm over Delhi’s plan to erase identity, cultural heritage: Report1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur leaves 5 injured2 hours ago
-
Sindh University announces results of Entry test results10 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes importance of unity in securing rights, peace11 hours ago
-
3 proclaimed offenders held in Wah Cantt11 hours ago
-
Man killed, brother injured by dumper rammed over motorcycle in Taxila11 hours ago