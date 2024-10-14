Open Menu

Islamabad Fully Prepared For SCO Summit With Enhanced Security, Beautification: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday confirmed that Islamabad was fully prepared to welcome esteemed international guests for the SCO summit, with the city's beautification and security measures significantly enhanced to ensure a pleasant and secure experience.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Muhammad Ali Randhawa confirmed, "Islamabad is fully prepared under the strict instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's where CDA, in collaboration with other security departments including Army officials has implemented stringent security measures to ensure a secure experience for international guests."

Ali Randhawa expressed pride and honor that Islamabad had been chosen to host esteemed international guests for the SCO Summit.

"We are thrilled to welcome distinguished guests to our city," Randhawa said.

"Islamabad's roads and bridges have been transformed with illuminating decorations, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance ahead of the summit," he added.

He said, "This vibrant display reflects Islamabad's commitment to showcasing its beauty and hospitality to the

world."

"The city's enhanced infrastructure and beautification efforts demonstrate its readiness to host high-profile international events like the SCO summit," he added.

Chairman CDA also proudly announced that Islamabad's roads and bridges were being upgraded and beautified under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision.

"This initiative aims to provide a warm welcome to esteemed international guests attending the SCO Summit," he added.

"As part of this effort, the city's infrastructure is being enhanced with digital and eco-friendly streamers, creating a visually stunning and environmentally conscious experience for residents and visitors alike."

Randhawa also expressed his gratitude to key stakeholders for their invaluable support in maintaining a peaceful environment in Islamabad, particularly in the lead-up to the SCO summit.

The business Community also received praise for their contributions to the city's economic growth and development.

Moreover, Chairman Randhawa acknowledged the Traffic Police for their tireless efforts in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and maintaining order on the city's roads.

Army Officials were also appreciated for their unwavering commitment to national security and their support in maintaining a peaceful environment in Islamabad.

