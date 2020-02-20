'Islamabad Funfair' to kick off tomorrow at F-9 park

A three-day long Islamabad Funfair was all set to kick off tomorrow in the heart of capital at F-9 park in connection to welcome the imminent spring season

To celebrate the food, music and culture of the twin cities the event has been created to help attendees 'Revive' and 'Relive' their experiences of traditional food, music and handicrafts.

Starting from February 21 and continuing to February 23, the funfair will be a unique experience for the youth as well as the families who tend to enjoy a good weekend amid the hectic routine of daily life.

The event also included games and fun activities were to encompass a wholesome experience for people of all ages to enjoy.