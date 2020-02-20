UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Islamabad Funfair' To Kick Off Tomorrow At F-9 Park

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

'Islamabad Funfair' to kick off tomorrow at F-9 park

A three-day long Islamabad Funfair was all set to kick off tomorrow in the heart of capital at F-9 park in connection to welcome the imminent spring season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day long Islamabad Funfair was all set to kick off tomorrow in the heart of capital at F-9 park in connection to welcome the imminent spring season.

To celebrate the food, music and culture of the twin cities the event has been created to help attendees 'Revive' and 'Relive' their experiences of traditional food, music and handicrafts.

Starting from February 21 and continuing to February 23, the funfair will be a unique experience for the youth as well as the families who tend to enjoy a good weekend amid the hectic routine of daily life.

The event also included games and fun activities were to encompass a wholesome experience for people of all ages to enjoy.

Related Topics

Islamabad Music February Event All From

Recent Stories

UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration Afte ..

4 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

4 minutes ago

Despite ban, use of plastic bags goes on unabated

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drink ..

4 minutes ago

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

10 minutes ago

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.