Islamabad gears up for PSLX with top-tier security and logistics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalized comprehensive security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday, attended by senior officials from Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations, police, Special Branch, Traffic Police, PCB’s security team, and representatives from IESCO and other relevant departments.

With PSL teams already arriving in Islamabad, officials confirmed that all squads will be given VVIP status, including elite security cover. Practice sessions are scheduled at the Islamabad Club before the matches begin.

Six PSL fixtures will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between April and May.

A detailed traffic management plan has been prepared to facilitate team movements and minimize public disruption.

The plan will be shared via print, electronic, and social media platforms. Control rooms will be set up at five-star hotels, the stadium, and key locations to oversee security and logistics.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the need for round-the-clock surveillance via Safe City cameras and directed the removal of encroachments along team routes. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, paramedical teams, and food safety inspectors, will be deployed.

IESCO has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while improved street lighting along designated routes has also been ordered. Randhawa emphasized public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about alternate routes and traffic diversions.

He called for seamless coordination among all departments to ensure the event’s success and reinforce Islamabad’s reputation as a premier sports host city.