Islamabad Gears Up For PSLX With Top-tier Security And Logistics
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:02 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalized comprehensive security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches in Islamabad and Rawalpindi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalized comprehensive security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday, attended by senior officials from Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations, police, Special Branch, Traffic Police, PCB’s security team, and representatives from IESCO and other relevant departments.
With PSL teams already arriving in Islamabad, officials confirmed that all squads will be given VVIP status, including elite security cover. Practice sessions are scheduled at the Islamabad Club before the matches begin.
Six PSL fixtures will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between April and May.
A detailed traffic management plan has been prepared to facilitate team movements and minimize public disruption.
The plan will be shared via print, electronic, and social media platforms. Control rooms will be set up at five-star hotels, the stadium, and key locations to oversee security and logistics.
Chairman Randhawa stressed the need for round-the-clock surveillance via Safe City cameras and directed the removal of encroachments along team routes. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, paramedical teams, and food safety inspectors, will be deployed.
IESCO has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while improved street lighting along designated routes has also been ordered. Randhawa emphasized public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about alternate routes and traffic diversions.
He called for seamless coordination among all departments to ensure the event’s success and reinforce Islamabad’s reputation as a premier sports host city.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad17 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight37 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package37 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik46 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP47 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured47 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan47 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad47 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners47 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar47 minutes ago