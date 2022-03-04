Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority continues inspections of healthcare establishments

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities have carried out inspections of 43 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities have carried out inspections of 43 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to IHRA, during the special drive in the past two weeks, 10 healthcare establishments were sealed by IHRA teams for different non-compliances.

These HCEs included Fatima Clinic, Al Fiaz Clinic, Islamabad Healthcare Lab, Kubra Medical Center, Sundas Homeo Clinic, Al Hafeez Clinic, Al-Haj Clinic, Atif Pharmacy, GVC Healthcare, and Akbar medical and diagnostic Center were sealed due to different malpractices including providing services without prior approval from IHRA, unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, keeping expired kits and collection tubes and lack of proper waste management system.

IHRA suspended the services of two healthcare establishments (HCEs) over different non-compliances. Capital diagnostic Covid PCR Lab and Tehmina care hospital services were suspended.

Similarly, 15 healthcare establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.