Islamabad High Court Accepts Qaim Ali Shah's Interim Bail Till Aug 29

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday accepted the interim bail of former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah till August 29, in illegal land allotment investigation connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday accepted the interim bail of former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah till August 29, in illegal land allotment investigation connected with fake accounts scam.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs five lac and also served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking its reply.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, conducted hearing on interim bail plea of former Sindh's chief minister.

During the course of proceeding, Shah's counsel pleaded before the bench that his client had been attending the NAB investigation and fully cooperating with the investigation team.

He prayed the court to grant his client an interim bail till the conclusion of NAB investigation against him. He stated that his client was not holding public office currently.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the interim bail of Qaim Ali Shah and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned that former CM had stated in his plea that NAB was conducting investigation regarding illegal allotment of amenity land of Bagh Ibn i Qsim and unlawful amalgamation with two plots of Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

He further stated that NAB had already arrested former executive district officer revenue Karachi Sajjad Ali Abbasi who was part of the committee that granted the amenity plot to Galaxy construction Private Limiter and further also the part of Sindh Land Committee which regularized the land falling as part of Bagh Ibn I Qasim to the company. The accused Abbasi had also been granted an interim bail on June 14.

He further pleaded that Galaxy Construction had submitted an allocation to the chief minister officer on May 20, 2008 seeking allotment of the land.

The application was referred to the relevant department and Sajjad Abbasi recommended the land allotment to the construction company at the rateof 70,000 per square yard.

