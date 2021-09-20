UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Absar Alam Case Against FIA Notice

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:55 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns Absar Alam case against FIA notice

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till September 27, in a petition of former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam after the FIA told the bench regarding closure of case against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till September 27, in a petition of former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam after the FIA told the bench regarding closure of case against him.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that freedom of expression was a matter of basic human rights, adding that harassing the citizen must have effects on society.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood informed the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had closed the case against Absar Alam after taking a legal opinion.

The chief justice asked that why the FIA had issued notice to Mr. Alam, the agency should use this powers when its staff was professionally trained. He further remarked that the government should itself protect the freedom of expression rights.

Justice Minallah, however, appreciated the FIA for admitting its mistake and hoped that the things would get better.

The court said it was not disposing of this case now rather it clubbed the petition with other case against FIA for hearing together on September 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Federal Investigation Agency September Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Se ..

Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Seamless Middle East

30 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues written order in DG IB ..

Islamabad High Court issues written order in DG IB appointment case

5 minutes ago
 Matric Exam: BISE advises students, teachers to ma ..

Matric Exam: BISE advises students, teachers to match answers with uploaded keys ..

5 minutes ago
 US Govt to assist renovation, restoration of Frere ..

US Govt to assist renovation, restoration of Frere Hall Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Govt ensuring minority's right: Augustine

Govt ensuring minority's right: Augustine

13 minutes ago
 Remand of two accused of Mubashir Khokhar murder c ..

Remand of two accused of Mubashir Khokhar murder case extended

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.