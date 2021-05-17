UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns Accused Appeal Against Death Penalty

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:18 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns accused appeal against death penalty

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing on appeals of four accused in case pertaining to uploading of sacrilegious material on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing on appeals of four accused in case pertaining to uploading of sacrilegious material on social media.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehood Jahangiri heard the case filed by four accused against the decision of trial court.

The trial court had announced death sentence to three accused including Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Nasir Ahmed, and 10-year imprisonment to Prof Anwar Ahmed.

The court adjourned the hearing on appeals without further proceedings.

