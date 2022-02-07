Islamabad High Court adjourns acquittal plea of ex-DG NAB

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing in an acquittal plea of former director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Col. (R) Subha Sadiq in graft reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan adjourned the hearing without proceeding till February 14, due to absence of NAB prosecutor.

The court also instructed the NAB to conclude its arguments on the next hearing.

>