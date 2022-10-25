UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Appeal Against Imran's Acquittal In Parliament, PTV Building Attacks Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 06:37 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the appeal challenging the acquittal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the PTV and parliament building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the appeal challenging the acquittal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the ptv and parliament building attack case.

The court adjourned the further hearing at the request of the state counsel.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeal of the federation against the acquittal of deposed prime minister Imran Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani noted that the appeals were filed after the expiry of the time. The court asked whether the advocate general didn't know as he filed the appeals after two years of the acquittal decision.

The state counsel adopted the stance that the case prosecutor didn't inform the department timely regarding the termination of the case.

The court asked whether this stance was enough for delaying the appeal filing.

The state counsel requested the court to adjourn the further hearing in the case, adding that more arguments would be given at the next hearing. The further hearing was adjourned till November 9.

It may be mentioned here that the secretariat police station had registered an FIR against Imran Khan and others regarding attacks on the buildings of parliament and PTV during the sit-in of 2014. However, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) accepted the appeals of the accused in the case which was challenged in IHC through advocate general Islamabad.

