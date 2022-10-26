UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Appeals In Noor Mukadam Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing into the appeals till November 9, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Juatice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals. The accused had challenged their sentences while the plaintiff appealed to the court to extend the punishment.

On the query of the bench, Usman Khosa Advocate informed the court that there were three accused in the case including Zahir Jafar, his watchman, and his gardener. The workers of therapy and a cook had been acquitted in this case, he said.

The lawyer said that Zahir Jafar and his wife Asmat Zakir were present at the crime scene. He said that there was a decision of the top court that the transcript of CDR was compulsory. The conversation between parents and kids couldn't be a crime, he said.

The court adjourned further hearing till the next date.

