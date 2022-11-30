UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Appeals In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals of accused and plaintiff in murder case.

At the outset of hearing, main accused Zakir Jaffar's lawyer Usman Khosa Advocate argued that a total of nine accused were acquitted while three were convicted in this case. He said that 75% case could not be proved as most of the accused had been acquitted.

The lawyer further argued that the trial court had noted that the mental state of his client was never examined. The court observed that if the accused could hire an advocate for his defence then how he could raise such objections.

Whether the defence raised any objection after the medical analysis of accused from the jail, it asked.

Plaintiff's counsel Shahkhawar Advocate contended that the application of the defence was terminated from the trial court but this decision was never challenged.

The defence lawyer prayed the court to grant benefits to his client on doubts in this case. He said that there was big contradiction of proofs and evidences in said murder case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that every judgment had its own background in criminal law. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

