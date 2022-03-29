Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals of accused in blasphemy case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till next date in appeals of four accused against their convictions in a case pertaining uploading of blasphemous material on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till next date in appeals of four accused against their convictions in a case pertaining uploading of blasphemous material on social media.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by accused Professor Anwaar Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Nasir Ahmed Sultani.

The lawyers of the petitioners prayed the court to grant some time for case preparation.

The court said that if the defence lawyer Asad Jamal wouldn't appear on next hearing then it would appoint a prosecutor to defend the case of two accused.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the court wanted to precede the appeal. The further hearing of the case then adjourned for four weeks.

It may be mentioned here that a trial court had announced death penalty to three accused including Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Nasir Ahmed Sultani after the crime was proved against them.

However, the court awarded ten year imprisonment sentence to accused Professor Anwaar Ahmed. The four persons were alleged for uploading sacrilegious material on social media.