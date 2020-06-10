Islamabad High Court adjourns appointment of chairman LGC case hearing till Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition regarding the appointment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman Local Government Commission (LGC) till June 11

The court directed additional attorney general to give final arguments on next hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing filed by Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz.

During the course of proceeding, the court ordered the federation to produce the complete record pertaining to the appointment of chairman LGC and adjourned hearing of the case till Thursday.