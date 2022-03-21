UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Avenfield Property's Case Till May 12

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 08:25 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield property reference till May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield property reference till May 12.

The bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, hearing the appeals, instructed NAB's new Prosecutor Imtiaz Saddiqui to discuss the case with Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court noted that as the appellants' lawyers had given arguments partially, now the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor should argue the case.

Maryam's lawyer Irfan Qadri contended that if the prosecution would provide the evidence regarding beneficial owner of the property then it could save the time of court.

NAB Prosecutor Imtiaz Saddiqui said there was also a need to view the nature of the crime. The services of several corporate experts were hired to hide the real ownership of the London flats.

Justice Farooq remarked that but it was NAB's responsibility to present the evidences. The prosecutor said that NAB had to prove how the accused had hidden the ownership of flats.

Irfan Qadir said NAB prosecutor was giving very complex arguments. The defence lawyers had claimed that the codes of conduct had been violated in the case.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court had not curtailed the right of arguments of defence rather it had asked a few questions from NAB regarding the defence's initial arguments.

