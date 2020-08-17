UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns Bureaucrats Promotion Case Till Aug 26

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:13 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns bureaucrats promotion case till Aug 26

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought detailed comments from lawyers in bureaucrats promotion case within one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought detailed comments from lawyers in bureaucrats promotion case within one week.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a case pertaining to the above matter, along with other other member of the bench Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that the petitioners had to satisfy this bench as these case were related to non selection of courses.

The court observed that service promotion cases were not associate with this court however the court sought detailed comments from lawyers and adjourned the hearing till August 26.

