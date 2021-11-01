UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Case Against MDCAT Till Nov 4

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:53 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till November 4, on a petition against MDCAT and Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)'s examination regulations

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by students regarding the above matter. Petitioners' lawyers Hassan Raza Pasha, Adnan Randhawa and others appeared before the court.

The petitioners' lawyer argued that the future of students was on stake due to new examination regulations. Who would be responsible if the online examination system gets hacked, the lawyers asked.

He said double fee was collected from the students due to joint venture with a private firm. The results of the test were sent to students through e-mails but later the PMC withdrew it while declaring a system error.

He prayed the court to issue an order as the medical colleges had started the admissions. The court asked the lawyers to first conclude the arguments so that it could pass an order.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till November 4.

