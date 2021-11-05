Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT till next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till next week on petition challenging the MDCAT test and new examination regulations of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the students claiming errors in national Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

At the outset of hearing, petitioners' lawyer Adnan Randhawa Advocate adopted the stance that NLE exam could be conducted through computer because it had only five thousands students. However, participation of thousands of candidates in computerized MDCAT created problems, he added.

He said the PMC had paid some money to testing company and remaining kept with it. If the PMC wanted to conduct online test then it should do under the law, he added.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next week.