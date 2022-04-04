UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Case Against Rana Shamim Till April 26

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in his controversial affidavit matter till April 26.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Qasim Wadood, Rana Shamim and others appeared before the court.

The AAG informed the court that the Attorney General for Pakistan could not attend the proceedings due to his engagements in the Supreme Court. At this, the court adjourned the case till April 26.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC initiated the contempt of court proceedings against Rana Shamim after his affidavit was published in a newspaper, accusing ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar of influencing a case involving former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

