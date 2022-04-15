Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding Baloch students till Apr 23

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till April 23, on a case related to cases registered against Baloch students of Qauid e Azam University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till April 23, on a case related to cases registered against Baloch students of Qauid e Azam University.

Deputy Attorney General informed the court that he would submit a detailed report to the court after arranging of students' meeting with the president.

The court said it was an important issue and Federal government had to view it as early as possible.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed through Iman Mazari Advocate.

The deputy attorney general said that the President couldn't hold the meeting so far with the students due to some ailment. He, however, submitted the minutes regarding meeting of students with the secretary interior ministry.

The court adjourned further hearing till April 23.