Islamabad High Court Adjourns CCP Chairman Appointment Case Till April 13

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appointment case till April 13

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the Federal Government's plea against the single bench decision regarding the appointment of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairman Vidyya Khalil and two members till April 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the Federal Government's plea against the single bench decision regarding the appointment of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairman Vidyya Khalil and two members till April 13.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq maintained that final decision would be announced after listening arguments on next Monday.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz cited a verdict by the Supreme Court that the appointment of Vidyya Khalil as CCP chairman and two others as members was not legal, while the new appointments were made after completing all the legal procedures.

He pleaded the court to set aside the single bench's decision.

The chief justice asked whether the appointments of Vidyya Khalil and two members were not made with the approval of Federal Cabinet. The AG replied that their appointments were not approved by the cabinet.

Justice Amir Farooq observed that how could their appointments be wrong as according to the single bench's decision, such appointments were made by the Federal Government.

The chief justice said the court would give its decision after listening to the main appeal.

