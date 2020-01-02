(@imziishan)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed dismay over non-appearance of Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh despite being summoned by the court in a contempt of court case

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea filed for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the appointment of Executive Director National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) Dr Fazal-i-Moula in violation of court orders.

The court during the previous hearing had ordered Secretary Health Services Dr Allah Bakhsh to appear before it in person.

The IHC chief justice again ordered the Secretary Health to appear on next date of hearing and warned him of contempt of court proceedings in case of failure to do so.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till January 14.