Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing In Bail Plea Of Accused In Fake Bank Accounts Case

Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:12 AM

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in bail plea of accused in fake bank accounts case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing in bail plea of an accomplice of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing in bail plea of an accomplice of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justices Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsen Akhtar Qiani listened to the plea filed by Khwaja Anwar Majeed, chief of the Omni Group.

Majeed has filed a petition in IHC seeking bail on medical grounds.

Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Qasim submitted the medical report of Majeed before the court regarding the health of the accused.

The court adjourned the hearing and directed the NAB prosecutor for completion of arguments in the next hearing.

Khawaja Anwar MAjeed is co-accused with former President Asif Ali Zardari in mega money laundering, park lane and fake bank accounts references.

