ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till April 11, in an intra court appeal in missing persons' case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the federation against the decision of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, the federation submitted the written arguments to the court in case of Mahira Sajid, the wife of a missing person. However, the court granted time to federation for submitting comments in Zainab Zaeem case.

The court instructed to share the copies of written answers to the lawyers of victim families.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadoon informed the court that the matter of missing persons would be placed before the cabinet in its next meeting. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till April 11.