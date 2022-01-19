Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex-Naval chief

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till next date on an intra court appeal of former naval chief Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in naval clubs case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till next date on an intra court appeal of former naval chief Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in naval clubs case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA against the decision of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, deputy attorney general told the bench that the decision of single member bench had been presented to Federal cabinet following the court's instructions.

Justice Farooq asked whether the federal government also wanted to challenge the decision to this the deputy attorney general said that he would apprise the court after taking instructions. After this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case.