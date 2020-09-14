UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing In Lal Masjid Closure Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing in a petition filed against closure of Lal Masjid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing in a petition filed against closure of Lal Masjid.

The hearing was conducted by the court of justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani.

During the course of proceedings, the police submitted its report before the court in the matter.

The Station House Officer, Aabpara police submitted the report that there was no restriction at the mosque and people were offering prayers as usual.

He disclosed that roads around the Lal Masjid are closed only in case of processions and demonstrations.

The petitioner's lawyer Tariq Asad could not appear before the court due to illness.

The court will now resume the hearing in such case in October.

