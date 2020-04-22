The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a bail plea of former Secretary Law Masood Chishti in Nandipur Power project reference being tried at an accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a bail plea of former Secretary Law Masood Chishti in Nandipur Power project reference being tried at an accountability court.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Atharminallah and Justice Aamir Farooq in the previous hearing has issued notice to NAB seeking reply in a plea filed by Masood Chishti, co-accused in Nandipur Power Project Reference.

During the hearing, NAB officials requested for more time for reply in the matter which the court accepted.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till April 30 ordering NAB for submission of reply prior to next hearing.