Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in 'Navy Sailing Club' case till September 19

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings in a case pertaining to the 'Navy Sailing Club'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings in a case pertaining to the 'Navy Sailing Club'.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

The CDA lawyer informed the court that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman summoned for the day could not appear before the court as he had proceeded to a management course.

Similarly the NDMA lawyer also could not appear before the court due to some reasons.

The CDA lawyer requested for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing till September 19.