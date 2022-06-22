UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing In SECP Data Leak Matter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in SECP data leak matter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 29, on a plea challenging a show-cause notice to an SECP's official in data leak matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 29, on a plea challenging a show-cause notice to an SECP's official in data leak matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Arslan Zafar a senior official of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

At the outset of hearing, SECP's counsel prayed the court grant more time for arguments in the case. The chief justice asked the lawyer why his was taking this matter so serious. The court asked SECP's counsel to come up on next hearing with clear instructions from his department in the case.

After this the case was adjourned till September 29. It may be mentioned here that SECP's official had challenged a show cause notice against him in September 2020.

