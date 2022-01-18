UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Disqualification Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 23, on petitions challenging the eligibility of Pakistan People Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information Chaudahry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 23, on petitions challenging the eligibility of Pakistan People Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information Chaudahry Fawad Hussain.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard these cases together. Faisal Chaudhry Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Chaudhary Fawad.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer took the stance that petitioner Sami Ibrahim had requested to withdraw his case against Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The chief justice remarked that the top court could also dismiss it if the petition was accepted.

Justice Minalllah remarked that there were specific consequences to disqualify a member national assembly. Why the court should hear such cases when there were alternative forum under the law, he questioned and asked the petitioner's lawyer to satisfy the bench.

The bench said that the political conflicts shouldn't be dragged into courts. Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned till February 23.

