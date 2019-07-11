Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of NAB appeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing of NAB appeal challenging the bail of accused Raja Baber Zulqernain in Karkay Rental Power Plant corruption case

Justice Aamer Farooq asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor to satisfy the court on the point that how this appeal is filed before IHC when the bail was granted by the Supreme Court.

NAB Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana pleaded that the department wanted to present more evidence in this case.

A former Federal minister and ex-secretary water and power were also involved in it, he said.

He contended that former secretary Shahid Rafi had submitted an application to NAB to become approver in above reference. The accused Raja Baber Zulqernain had caused a loss of Rs28 million to national exchequer.

The department had served seven call up notices to Zulqernain but he had failed to appear before NAB investigation team, he further said.

The bench, however, adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.