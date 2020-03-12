UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Writ Against Ordinances Till March 24

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a plea against the issuance of eight presidential ordinances till March 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a plea against the issuance of eight presidential ordinances till March 24.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

During the course of proceedings, two of the amici curiae Babar Awan and Abid Hassan Manto submitted their written reply in the court while Makhdoom Ali Khan and Senator Raza Rabbani could not do so.

Senator Raza Rabbani sought more time for the preparation of recommendations on the matter.

During the last hearing, CJ Athar Minallah had appointed Makhdoom Ali Khan, Babar Awan, Raza Rabbani, Abid Hassan Manto and others as amici curiae.

The Federal Government officials sought adjournment of the case till the submission of recommendations by all the amici curiae.

The chief justice asked the court assistants to submit their recommendations till March 24 and adjourned the hearing.

