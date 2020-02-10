The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing till February 13, on bail petitions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing till February 13, on bail petitions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in corruption cases.

The bench granted last opportunity to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit para-wise comments against the bail petitions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on bail petitions of two PML-N leaders.

During outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant more time to submit his department's response against the bail petitions, which was accepted by the bench.

The court adjourned hearing on the bail petitions till February 13.

The anti graft body had arrested Abbasi in LNG import agreement reference while Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on misusing his powers in construction of a sports complex.