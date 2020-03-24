Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on bail petitions of 26 accused till Wednesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till Wednesday on bail petitions of 26 accused in fake accounts cases on basis of prisoners' strength in Adyala Jail beyond the capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till Wednesday on bail petitions of 26 accused in fake accounts cases on basis of prisoners' strength in Adyala Jail beyond the capacity.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran, conducted hearing on bail petitions of 26 accused including Dr. Dinshaw, Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza.

At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the NAB's prosecutor couldn't reach due to the lockdown in the city in wake of Covid-19.

He prayed the court to grant time till Wednesday for arguments on the matter.

The chief justice directed NAB prosecutor to appear before the court on Wednesday and satisfy it that why these accused shouldn't be given bail as they were nominatedin white collar crime, not in violence activities.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 25.