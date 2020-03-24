UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Petitions Of 26 Accused Till Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on bail petitions of 26 accused till Wednesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till Wednesday on bail petitions of 26 accused in fake accounts cases on basis of prisoners' strength in Adyala Jail beyond the capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till Wednesday on bail petitions of 26 accused in fake accounts cases on basis of prisoners' strength in Adyala Jail beyond the capacity.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran, conducted hearing on bail petitions of 26 accused including Dr. Dinshaw, Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza.

At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the NAB's prosecutor couldn't reach due to the lockdown in the city in wake of Covid-19.

He prayed the court to grant time till Wednesday for arguments on the matter.

The chief justice directed NAB prosecutor to appear before the court on Wednesday and satisfy it that why these accused shouldn't be given bail as they were nominatedin white collar crime, not in violence activities.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Jail Fayyaz Ahmed March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested p ..

10 minutes ago

Over 90% of UK Citizens Back New Gov't Measures to ..

1 minute ago

3 sports goods manufacturing factories sealed

1 minute ago

Mirwaiz Farooq expresses concern over deterioratin ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court issue notices to parties alle ..

6 minutes ago

Nigerian President's Chief of Staff Tests Positive ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.