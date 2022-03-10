UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing On ICA Of Monal Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on ICA of Monal Group

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on intra court appeal (ICA) of Monal Restaurants until the written judgment of Supreme Court in an identical case

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA filed by Monal administration.

Justice Aamer Farooq, during the hearing, expressed annoyance with the counsel of Monal Group adopting a false stance before the top court regarding the signature on this court's judgment. However, the petitioner annexed the unauthentic order with his case in top court, he asked, and hinted to initiate action against the petitioner.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client had not adopted such stance in Supreme Court, adding that it was reported wrongly in media. Justice Farooq remarked that whether the petitioner had applied for a verified copy of this court's judgment.

The lawyer said that when the Monal was sealed they had not verified copy of the order. The counsel for the Islamabad Wild Life Management board said that the written order of the top court was still awaited and Monal Group had not been given possession so far.

The court said it had to be viewed that what the top court had written in its verdict. The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 17.

