ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s petition against the government's delay in issuing a no objection certificate (NOC).

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the PTI ahead of its long march.

During the course of proceedings, state's counsel Zohain Gondal argued that the PTI's request for holding the gathering had become ineffective and requested the court to dismiss the application.

The judge said that a sad incident had occurred. He said that some more time should be granted to the party.

Justice Aamer Farooq said that the parties should sit together and settle the matter, otherwise the court would see to it.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing further until Friday.